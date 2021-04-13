Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bella Shmurda shame haters as he shows off new diamond wristwatches & earrings (Video)
Gist Reel  - Fast-rising singer, Bella Shmurda flaunts the collection of his newly acquired diamond wristwatches and earrings worth millions of naira.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fans react as singer Bella Shmurda checks authenticity of diamond wristwatches Legit:
Fans react as singer Bella Shmurda checks authenticity of diamond wristwatches
(VIDEO) Singer, Bella Shmurda fluants newly acquired diamond wristwatch & earrings Oyo Gist:
(VIDEO) Singer, Bella Shmurda fluants newly acquired diamond wristwatch & earrings
Singer, Bella Smhurda Flaunts His New Diamond Watch And Earrings To Shame Haters [VIDEO] Naija on Point:
Singer, Bella Smhurda Flaunts His New Diamond Watch And Earrings To Shame Haters [VIDEO]
Singer, Bella Smhurda Flaunts His New Diamond Watch And Earrings To Shame Haters [VIDEO] Newzandar News:
Singer, Bella Smhurda Flaunts His New Diamond Watch And Earrings To Shame Haters [VIDEO]
Bella Shmurda taunts trolls as he shows off his Diamond Jewelleries » Mp3 Bullet:
Bella Shmurda taunts trolls as he shows off his Diamond Jewelleries »


   More Picks
1 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
3 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details - Motherhood In-Style, 20 hours ago
6 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
8 Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder - Chido Onumah Blog, 1 day ago
9 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info