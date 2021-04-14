Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Abiola Adebayo Reveals How She Used to Hawk Bread to Raise Her School Fees
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, recently took to her Instagram page to share her “Grass to Grace” story and it has inspired her fans online.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I used to hawk bread to raise my school fees - Actress Abiola Adebayo Legit:
I used to hawk bread to raise my school fees - Actress Abiola Adebayo
I hawked bread just to get into the university – actress Abiola Adebayo The Nation:
I hawked bread just to get into the university – actress Abiola Adebayo
I Used To Hawk Bread To Pay My School Fees – Actress Biola Adebayo Information Nigeria:
I Used To Hawk Bread To Pay My School Fees – Actress Biola Adebayo
I used to hawk bread to raise my school fees — Actress Abiola Adebayo says as she shares her grass to grace story Instablog 9ja:
I used to hawk bread to raise my school fees — Actress Abiola Adebayo says as she shares her grass to grace story
Actress Abiola Adebayo Recounts How She Used To Hawk Bread To Pay Her Fees Naija on Point:
Actress Abiola Adebayo Recounts How She Used To Hawk Bread To Pay Her Fees
WOW !!!: I Once Hawked Bread To Raise Money For My School Fees – Actress, Abiola Adebayo Reveals Salone:
WOW !!!: I Once Hawked Bread To Raise Money For My School Fees – Actress, Abiola Adebayo Reveals
Actress Abiola Adebayo Reveals How She Used to Hawk Bread to Raise Her School Fees Naija Parrot:
Actress Abiola Adebayo Reveals How She Used to Hawk Bread to Raise Her School Fees


   More Picks
1 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
3 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details - Motherhood In-Style, 20 hours ago
6 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
8 Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder - Chido Onumah Blog, 1 day ago
9 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info