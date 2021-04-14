Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel picks who Chelsea prefer to face in semi-finals
News photo Daily Post  - Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has said that he would prefer a Champions League semi-final clash with Real Madrid instead of Liverpool. The German gaffer

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chelsea boss Tuchel says he prefers to face Madrid than Liverpool in UCL semis Legit:
Chelsea boss Tuchel says he prefers to face Madrid than Liverpool in UCL semis
Thomas Tuchel Picks Who Chelsea Prefer To Face In Semi-finals – See Who He Chose Naija Loaded:
Thomas Tuchel Picks Who Chelsea Prefer To Face In Semi-finals – See Who He Chose
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel picks who Chelsea prefer to face in semi-finals » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel picks who Chelsea prefer to face in semi-finals » Newzandar News
Chelsea 0 Porto 1 (agg 2-1): Blues book spot in UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool or Real Madrid Monte Oz Live:
Chelsea 0 Porto 1 (agg 2-1): Blues book spot in UEFA Champions League semi-final against Liverpool or Real Madrid
Chelsea Boss Tuchel Says He Prefers Liverpool To Real Madrid | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Chelsea Boss Tuchel Says He Prefers Liverpool To Real Madrid | GoalBall
Champions League semi-final: Tuchel chooses between Liverpool and Real Madrid - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Champions League semi-final: Tuchel chooses between Liverpool and Real Madrid - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 11 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info