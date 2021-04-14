Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Nigerian couple wears matching Agbada for their traditional wedding
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian couple, Onoja Andrew Ameh and Ene Serrah Ochayi, wore matching Agbada for their traditional wedding.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian couple wears matching Agbada for their traditional wedding
My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Couple Wears Matching Agbada for their Traditional Wedding
Gist 36:
Nigerian Couple Wears Matching Agbada For Their Traditional Wedding (Photos)
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian couple wears matching Agbada for their traditional wedding
Instablog 9ja:
See how a couple dressed to their traditional wedding
Tori News:
Nigerian Couple Wears Matching Agbada For Their Traditional Wedding (Photos)
More Picks
1
All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife -
Top Naija,
4 hours ago
5
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
6
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
9
RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
10
Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
