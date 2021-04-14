Post News
News at a Glance
Ahmed Musa completes a short-term deal to play for Nigeria's Kano Pillars
BBC Africa
- Former Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa completes a short-term deal to play for Nigerian league side Kano Pillars.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
African Football:
Ex-Leicester star Ahmed Musa in shock move to Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria:
Getting Ahmed Musa to play for Kano Pillars is a massive coup for Shehu Dikko and the NPFL
1st for Credible News:
Ahmed Musa: Kano Pillars agree to sign Super Eagles striker on short term deal
Anaedo Online:
Ahmed Musa Quits Europe @28, Returns To Kano Pillars After 11 years
Tori News:
Ahmed Musa Finally Joins His Boyhood Club, Kano Pillars
More Picks
1
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
3
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details -
Motherhood In-Style,
20 hours ago
6
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
8
Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder -
Chido Onumah Blog,
1 day ago
9
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
