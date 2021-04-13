Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others Newsdiaryonline
News Diary Online  - The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has approved the promotion of an Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) and nine Corps Commanders (CC) to the rank of Assi…

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others The Guardian:
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others — NEWSVERGE
FRSC promotes 36 officers [Full list] PM News:
FRSC promotes 36 officers [Full list]
FRSC Promotes 1 Deputy Corps Marshal, 35 Others Prompt News:
FRSC Promotes 1 Deputy Corps Marshal, 35 Others
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others Pulse Nigeria:
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others The Street Journal:
FRSC promotes 10 Senior officers, 26 others
FRSC Promotes Several Senior Officers To Next Rank (Full List) Naija News:
FRSC Promotes Several Senior Officers To Next Rank (Full List)


   More Picks
1 All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 11 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info