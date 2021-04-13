Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife
Top Naija
- Operatives of the Police Command in Niger state have arrested Umar Jibril, popularly known as Ba’adama for stabbing the Chief Imam of Edati to death with an iron rod for allegedly having sex with his second wife.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Imam killed for suspected adultery in Niger
Channels Television:
Man Stabs Chief Imam To Death For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife
Sahara Reporters:
Man Kills Chief Imam For Sleeping With Wife In Niger
The Sun:
Police arrest man for stabbing Chief Imam to death in Niger – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Man Stabs Chief Imam To Death For Allegedly Sleeping With Wife
The News Guru:
SAD! Imam killed for suspected adultery in Niger
News Break:
Man Kills Chief Imam For Sleeping With Wife In Niger
The Eagle Online:
Man kills Chief Imam over suspicion of having affair with his wife
PM News:
Umar Jibril arrested for stabbing Chief Imam Alhassan to death
The News:
Chief Imam stabbed to death over alleged illicit affair in Niger
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Umar Jibril arrested for stabbing Chief Imam Alhassan to death
Online Nigeria:
Man stabs Chief Imam to death for allegedly sleeping with wife
Tori News:
Tragedy As Man Kills Chief Imam For Sleeping With His Wife In Minna
More Picks
1
All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife -
Top Naija,
4 hours ago
5
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
6
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
9
RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
10
Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...