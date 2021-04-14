Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lady calls off engagement after discovering boyfriend proposed with N10k ring
News photo Legit  - Lady calls off engagement after discovering boyfriend proposed with N10k ring

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring Vanguard News:
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring
SHOCKING! Nigerian Lady Cancels Engagement With Boyfriend (You Won’t Believe Why) Naija Loaded:
SHOCKING! Nigerian Lady Cancels Engagement With Boyfriend (You Won’t Believe Why)
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring Yaba Left Online:
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring
Lady cuts off her engagement because she was proposed to with a 10k ring The Info NG:
Lady cuts off her engagement because she was proposed to with a 10k ring
Nigerian lady cancels engagement with boyfriend for proposing with N10,000 ring Lailas News:
Nigerian lady cancels engagement with boyfriend for proposing with N10,000 ring
Nigerian lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10,000 engagement ring Correct NG:
Nigerian lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10,000 engagement ring
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring » Newzandar News
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring Gist Reel:
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos) Gist 36:
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos)
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos) Online Nigeria:
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos)
LORD !!!: Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing To Her With N10K Engagement Ring Salone:
LORD !!!: Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing To Her With N10K Engagement Ring
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring Naija Parrot:
Lady breaks up with boyfriend for proposing with N10K engagement ring
Lady calls off her engagement after her fiancée proposed with a N10,000 ring Instablog 9ja:
Lady calls off her engagement after her fiancée proposed with a N10,000 ring
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos) Tori News:
Lady Breaks Up With Boyfriend For Proposing With N10,000 Engagement Ring (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 11 hours ago
9 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info