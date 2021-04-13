Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"My woman will not pay a single bill if she takes care of the home" – Rapper, The Game
Yaba Left Online  - American rapper, The Game has revealed that he might be called "old-school" but his woman won't pay a single bill in their home.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My woman will never pay a single bill if she’s a homemaker – The Game The Nation:
My woman will never pay a single bill if she’s a homemaker – The Game
My Woman Ain’t Paying One Bill, It’s All On Me – The Game KOKO TV Nigeria:
My Woman Ain’t Paying One Bill, It’s All On Me – The Game
"My woman ain’t paying one damn bill" - rapper, The Game » Mp3 Bullet:
"My woman ain’t paying one damn bill" - rapper, The Game »
American Rapper The Game speaks on how he will treat his woman. Ono Bello:
American Rapper The Game speaks on how he will treat his woman.
My Woman Will Never Pay A Single Bill - Rapper, The Game Naija Diary:
My Woman Will Never Pay A Single Bill - Rapper, The Game
The Game vows his babe will never pay for any bill 1st for Credible News:
The Game vows his babe will never pay for any bill
“My woman will not pay a single bill if she takes care of the home” – Rapper, The Game Naija Parrot:
“My woman will not pay a single bill if she takes care of the home” – Rapper, The Game


   More Picks
1 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
3 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details - Motherhood In-Style, 20 hours ago
6 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
8 Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder - Chido Onumah Blog, 1 day ago
9 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info