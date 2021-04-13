Post News
More spouses killing each other over domestic violence - Lawyers | herald.ng
The Herald
- Two lawyers, Mrs. Toyin Ojo and Mrs. Bola Ajayi, in Lagos, on Wednesday, have linked the recent increase in spousal killings in the country to domestic violence.
19 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Domestic Violence Reason For Increase In Spousal Homicide — Lawyers
The Eagle Online:
Domestic violence reason for increase in spousal homicide — Lawyers
News Diary Online:
Domestic violence reason for increase in spousal homicide — lawyers Newsdiaryonline
Daily Nigerian:
Spousal homicide caused by domestic violence – Lawyers
The News Guru:
'Why spousal homicide is on the increase'
More Picks
1
All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife -
Top Naija,
4 hours ago
5
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
11 hours ago
6
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
9
RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
10
Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
