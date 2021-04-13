Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Daily Independent retracts terror watchlist story, apologises to Pantami
Daily Nigerian  - The Daily Independent has retracted its story in which it said the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is on the terror watchlist of the United States. The minister had threatened legal action against the newspaper if it did not ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Daily Independent Retracts Pantami Terrorist Story My Celebrity & I:
Daily Independent Retracts Pantami Terrorist Story
Terrorism Watchlist’: Daily Independent Retracts, Apologises to Pantami Sundiata Post:
Terrorism Watchlist’: Daily Independent Retracts, Apologises to Pantami
Terrorism Watchlist: Daily Independent retracts, apologises to Pantami The Eagle Online:
Terrorism Watchlist: Daily Independent retracts, apologises to Pantami
Terrorism Watchlist’: Daily Independent Retracts, Apologises to Pantami Economic Confidential:
Terrorism Watchlist’: Daily Independent Retracts, Apologises to Pantami
Salone:
UPDATE – Daily Independent Retracts Pantami Terrorist Story
Independent Nigeria retracts story of Isa Pantami being placed on America watchlist Dee Reporters:
Independent Nigeria retracts story of Isa Pantami being placed on America watchlist


   More Picks
1 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
3 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details - Motherhood In-Style, 20 hours ago
6 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
8 Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder - Chido Onumah Blog, 1 day ago
9 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info