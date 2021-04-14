Post News
News at a Glance
Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA)
The Street Journal
- The Streetjournal Magazine is an online investigating media house that specializes on systematic, serious crimes, political corruption or corporate wrongdoing.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Senate okays Buhari's appointee Shaba as DG NASRDA
Daily Post:
Senate confirms Shaba as DG National Space Agency
TVC News:
Just in: Senate confirms Halilu Ahmed Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency
Ripples Nigeria:
Senate confirms Shaba as NSRDA DG
The Eagle Online:
Senate confirms Shaba as DG National Space Agency
Pulse Nigeria:
Senate confirms Buhari's nominee Shaba as DG NSRDA
Inside Business Nigeria:
Senate Confirms Shaba as DG National Space Agency
Global Village Extra:
Senate Approves Shaba As DG NASRDA By Biyi Lawrence IBADAN(GVE)- The Senate has approved the appointment of Dr. Halilu Ahmad Shaba as Director General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).
More Picks
1
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
3
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details -
Motherhood In-Style,
20 hours ago
6
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
8
Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder -
Chido Onumah Blog,
1 day ago
9
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
