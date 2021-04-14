Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction
Vanguard News  - The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, announced the auctioning of three Federal Government bonds of N150billion at N1,000 per unit.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DMO lists N150bn FG bonds for auction The Cable:
DMO lists N150bn FG bonds for auction
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction | Economy | herald.ng The Herald:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction | Economy | herald.ng
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction Newsdiaryonline
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction The Street Journal:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction
DMO Lists N150bn FG Bonds For Auction Inside Business Nigeria:
DMO Lists N150bn FG Bonds For Auction
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction Pulse Nigeria:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction
Nigeria’s DMO announces auctioning of N150bn bonds Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria’s DMO announces auctioning of N150bn bonds
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction — NEWSVERGE
DMO Lists ₦150b FG Bonds For Auction The New Diplomat:
DMO Lists ₦150b FG Bonds For Auction
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 11 hours ago
9 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info