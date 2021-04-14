Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NL PREDICT!! DORTMUND vs MAN CITY Tonight – Who Will Score The First Goal? (Cool Cash To Be Won)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Hello Guys, It’s Champions league night today and the German team Borussia Dortmund will be meeting the Premier League leader Manchester City tonight at 8:00pm 💃 Guardiola’s men will have to buckle their shoes to advance to the next round as they will ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
