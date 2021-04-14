Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We want to see our daughters before we die ? Chibok Parents and other activists react as yet-to-be released Chibok girls spend 7th year in captivity
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Parents of the yet to be released 112 girls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in Borno State, have expressed wishes of seeing their children before they die.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

