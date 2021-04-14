Ahmed Musa: Bashir Ahmad, Shehu Sani react as Super Eagles captain joins Kano Pillars

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
"Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
|
7
|
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
|
9
|
JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago