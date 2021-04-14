Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Denmark completely halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
Nigerian Tribune
- Denmark completely halts use of AstraZeneca vaccine
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Denmark stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine over clotting fears
The Trent:
Denmark Stops Using The AstraZeneca Vaccine Completely Over Link To Blood Clots
Independent:
Denmark Completely Stops Using AstraZeneca Vaccine
PM News:
Denmark ditches AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
NPO Reports:
AstraZeneca vaccine: Denmark ceases rollout completely
See Naija:
Denmark ditches AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
More Picks
1
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
3
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
5
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
"Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
9
JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
10
Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...