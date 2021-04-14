Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Philanthropist Adopts 3 Lions From Imo Zoo
13 hours ago
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
2 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
6 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
7 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 14 hours ago
8 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 17 hours ago
10 Ebubeagu vs ESN: ‘Focus on the enemy, don’t be rivals’ – Ohanaeze calls for calm - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
