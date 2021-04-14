Post News
Naija Dailies
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Akeredolu threatens to embarrass ex-Deputy Governor over unreturned government vehicles
Vanguard News
- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has threatened to embarrass his former Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi if failed to return the four officials' vehicles in his possession two months after leaving office
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Akeredolu vows to embarrass ex-Deputy Governor over unreturned vehicles @RotimiAkeredolu
Daily Post:
Akeredolu vows to embarrass former Deputy Gov over failure to return govt vehicles
The Street Journal:
Akeredolu threatens to embarrass ex-Deputy Governor over unreturned government vehicles
Oyo Gist:
Governor Akeredolu vows to embarrass former Deputy Gov over failure to return govt vehicles
News Breakers:
Akeredolu threatens to embarrass ex-Deputy Governor over unreturned government vehicles
Online Nigeria:
Akeredolu Threatens To Embarrass Former Deputy Gov Over Failure To Return Govt Vehicles
Infotrust News:
Akeredolu Vows To Embarrass Former Deputy Gov Over Failure To Return Govt Vehicles
Tori News:
Akeredolu Threatens To Embarrass Former Deputy Gov Over Failure To Return Govt Vehicles
More Picks
1
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
2
Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
7
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
“We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) -
Luci Post,
1 day ago
9
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
10
Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals -
Legit,
2 hours ago
