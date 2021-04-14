Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Akeredolu threatens to embarrass ex-Deputy Governor over unreturned government vehicles
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has threatened to embarrass his former Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi if failed to return the four officials' vehicles in his possession two months after leaving office

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

