Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari, APC’s Misrule Pushed Twitter to Locate African HQ In Ghana Instead of Nigeria, Says PDP
News photo Point Blank News  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) laments that the unabating misrule of the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) pushed Twitter to take its African Headquarters to Ghana instead…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari, APC’s misrule caused Twitter to choose Ghana over Nigeria ― PDP Nigerian Tribune:
Buhari, APC’s misrule caused Twitter to choose Ghana over Nigeria ― PDP
Buhari, APC’s governance style pushed Twitter to locate Africa Vanguard News:
Buhari, APC’s governance style pushed Twitter to locate Africa's HQ in Ghana - PDP
PDP blames APC, Buhari for Twitters The Punch:
PDP blames APC, Buhari for Twitters' African headquarters in Ghana
Buhari, APC Misrule Pushed Twitter To Locate African HQ In Ghana Instead Of Nigeria – PDP Independent:
Buhari, APC Misrule Pushed Twitter To Locate African HQ In Ghana Instead Of Nigeria – PDP
Buhari, APC’s governance style pushed Twitter to locate Africa’s HQ in Ghana – PDP The Street Journal:
Buhari, APC’s governance style pushed Twitter to locate Africa’s HQ in Ghana – PDP
Buhari, APC’s misrule pushed Twitter to snub Nigeria, locate African HQ in Ghana, says PDP Global Upfront:
Buhari, APC’s misrule pushed Twitter to snub Nigeria, locate African HQ in Ghana, says PDP
Buhari, APC’s Misrule Pushed Twitter to Locate African HQ In Ghana Instead of Nigeria – PDP Laments Nigeria Breaking News:
Buhari, APC’s Misrule Pushed Twitter to Locate African HQ In Ghana Instead of Nigeria – PDP Laments


   More Picks
1 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 11 hours ago
9 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info