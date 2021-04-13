Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FEC Approves N1.59trn Contracts for Patrol Boats, Operational Vehicles for Customs, UI Library, FIRS Building Extension
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N1.59 trillion for the procurement of 16 patrol boats and 427 operational vehicles for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), extension of the University of Ibadan (UI) Library as well as ...

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

