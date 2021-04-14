Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Biden says 'time to end' US war in Afghanistan with total pullout
Nigerian Tribune
- Joe Biden announced it's "time to end" America's war with withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan where they have spent two decades in a bloody
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Biden says 'time to end' US war in Afghanistan with total pullout
Signal:
Biden Says ‘Time to End’ US War in Afghanistan With Total Pullout
PM News:
Afghanistan: Biden confirms U.S. troops pullout from 1 May
The Street Journal:
Biden says 'time to end' US war in Afghanistan with total pullout
News Breakers:
Biden says ‘time to end’ US war in Afghanistan with total pullout
Naija News:
Afghanistan: Joe Biden Ends "America's Longest War"
More Picks
1
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
2
Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
7
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
“We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) -
Luci Post,
1 day ago
9
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
10
Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals -
Legit,
2 hours ago
