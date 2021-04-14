Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Aregbesola Newsdiaryonline
News photo News Diary Online  - The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that the Federal Government was set to sanction any foreign organisation who breached the country’s Expatriate Quota rule.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules ― Aregbesola Vanguard News:
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules ― Aregbesola
FG To Sanction Violators Of Expatriate Quota Rules – Aregbesola Independent:
FG To Sanction Violators Of Expatriate Quota Rules – Aregbesola
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Aregbesola Prompt News:
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Aregbesola
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules ― Aregbesola The Street Journal:
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules ― Aregbesola
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Aregbesola — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Aregbesola — NEWSVERGE
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Minister – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
FG to sanction violators of Expatriate Quota rules – Minister – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 11 hours ago
9 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 10 hours ago
10 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info