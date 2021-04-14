Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose
News photo The Punch  - How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP South-West congress election was rigged, Fayose says Nigerian Tribune:
PDP South-West congress election was rigged, Fayose says
I Have Conceded, But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam – Fayose Channels Television:
I Have Conceded, But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam – Fayose
PDP south-west congress was a scam, says Fayose The Cable:
PDP south-west congress was a scam, says Fayose
I Have Conceded Defeat But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam— @GovAyoFayose Sahara Reporters:
I Have Conceded Defeat But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam— @GovAyoFayose
Dead, sick people were accredited for PDP South-West congress – Fayose Ripples Nigeria:
Dead, sick people were accredited for PDP South-West congress – Fayose
PDP South-West Zonal Election Was Rigged But I News Break:
PDP South-West Zonal Election Was Rigged But I've Conceded, Says Fayose
Fayose insists South-West PDP congress was rigged, says dead, sick people were accredited Pulse Nigeria:
Fayose insists South-West PDP congress was rigged, says dead, sick people were accredited
Fayose opens can of worms: ‘PDP Southwest congress was a scam’ PM News:
Fayose opens can of worms: ‘PDP Southwest congress was a scam’
PDP: I Have Conceded Defeat But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam— Fayose Naija News:
PDP: I Have Conceded Defeat But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam— Fayose


   More Picks
1 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 10 hours ago
3 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 "My heart is in love" Catholic Priest hangs up cassock as he announces he's found love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Magashi - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info