Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years
The Punch
- Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years
The Street Journal:
Somali president signs law extending mandate for two years
PM News:
Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo extends tenure by two years
Africa News:
Somalia's president signs controversial two-year mandate extension
Global Village Extra:
Somalia President Signs Controversial Law Extending Mandate For Two Years Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addresses lawmakers after winning the vote at the airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 8, 2017.REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR/FILE ...
Newzandar News:
Somalia’s president extends his government’s mandate » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
3
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
5
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
"Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
9
JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
10
Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...