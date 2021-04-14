Nsukka attack: Police confirms murder, injuries Daily Post - The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed Tuesday’s attack on Ogboro-Eke-Abugu Village, Ibagwa-Ani in Nsukka. The Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen killed one James Ugwu. The assailants ...



News Credibility Score: 99%