Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP lawmakers hail conduct of South-West zonal congress
News photo The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the National Assembly, yesterday, commended the peaceful conduct of the party’s South-West zonal congress held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress Nigerian Tribune:
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress Vanguard News:
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress
Zonal Congress: PDP Will Retake South West In 2023 – PDP Naija Loaded:
Zonal Congress: PDP Will Retake South West In 2023 – PDP
South West PDP Congress: No victor, no vanquished – Oyo PDP says Peoples Daily:
South West PDP Congress: No victor, no vanquished – Oyo PDP says
PDP Southwest Reps Caucus Hails Zonal Congress Independent:
PDP Southwest Reps Caucus Hails Zonal Congress
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress The Street Journal:
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress News Breakers:
South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info