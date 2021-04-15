Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency
News photo Vanguard News  - Seven years after Chibok schoolgirls were abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, the Presidency last night said that the release of the

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Efforts To Secure Release Of Chibok Girls Still On Course – Presidency Leadership:
Efforts To Secure Release Of Chibok Girls Still On Course – Presidency
Chibok Abduction: Release Of Schoolgirls Is Work In Progress, Says Presidency Information Nigeria:
Chibok Abduction: Release Of Schoolgirls Is Work In Progress, Says Presidency
The Release of The Remaining Chibok Girls Is Still Work In Progress – Presidency KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Release of The Remaining Chibok Girls Is Still Work In Progress – Presidency
FG working tirelessly to secure release of remaining Chibok girls – Farouq Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
FG working tirelessly to secure release of remaining Chibok girls – Farouq Newsdiaryonline
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency The Street Journal:
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency
Release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress -- Presidency Instablog 9ja:
Release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress -- Presidency
Release Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Is Still Work In Progress – Presidency Assures Parents » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Release Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Is Still Work In Progress – Presidency Assures Parents » Newzandar News
Release of abducted Chibok girls still work in progress – Presidency » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Release of abducted Chibok girls still work in progress – Presidency » NEWS
Release Of Remaining Chibok Girls Is In Progress- Presidency Assures Nigerians By Biyi Lawrence Some of the released Chibok girls IBADAN(GVE)- The Presidency has informed Nigerians that efforts to ensure the release of the remaining students of ... Global Village Extra:
Release Of Remaining Chibok Girls Is In Progress- Presidency Assures Nigerians By Biyi Lawrence Some of the released Chibok girls IBADAN(GVE)- The Presidency has informed Nigerians that efforts to ensure the release of the remaining students of ...
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency News Breakers:
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency
Release of remaining Chibok girls still work in progress – Presidency Edujandon:
Release of remaining Chibok girls still work in progress – Presidency


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info