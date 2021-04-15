Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


$1bn Arms Fund: Coalitions Passes Vote Of Confidence On Former Service Chiefs
News photo Leadership  - By Tarkaa David, Abuja The coalition of civil society organisations in Nigeria under aegis of Good Governance Advocacy Initiative has today passed a vote of confidence on the trio of Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen.

52 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs Vanguard News:
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs on Ex-service chiefs Sundiata Post:
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs on Ex-service chiefs
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs Prompt News:
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs The Street Journal:
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs News Breakers:
Arms probe: CSOs pass vote of confidence on ex-service chiefs


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
2 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
6 Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) - The Street Journal, 15 hours ago
7 JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer - The Nation, 14 hours ago
8 Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 17 hours ago
10 Ebubeagu vs ESN: ‘Focus on the enemy, don’t be rivals’ – Ohanaeze calls for calm - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info