News at a Glance
Lagos targets food security with five-year agricultural development roadmap
The Guardian
- Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it would on Thursday, April 22, 2021, launch a five-year agricultural development roadmap in line with its THEMES developmental agenda for its food security goals.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Lagos set to launch 5-year Agricultural development roadmap
Vanguard News:
Food security: Lagos sets to launch 5yr agricultural devt roadmap
Independent:
Boosting Food Production: Lagos To Launch 5-Year Agric Devt Roadmap
PM News:
Lagos to launch 5-year agricultural development roadmap
The Street Journal:
Lagos targets food security with five-year agricultural development roadmap
The Eagle Online:
Lagos to launch five-year agricultural development road map
News Breakers:
Food security: Lagos sets to launch 5yr agricultural devt roadmap
More Picks
1
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
2
Printing of N60bn to share at FAAC: Obaseki lied — FG -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
4
Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry -
Daily Nigerian,
15 hours ago
5
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
7
"Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics -
Gist Reel,
19 hours ago
8
Police arrest teenager for stabbing another to death in Kano Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
11 hours ago
9
FEC Approves N1.59trn Contracts for Patrol Boats, Operational Vehicles for Customs, UI Library, FIRS Building Extension -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
13 hours ago
10
Nigerian govt to distribute 5m cooking gas cylinders in 1 year -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
