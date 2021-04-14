Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos targets food security with five-year agricultural development roadmap
The Guardian  - Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it would on Thursday, April 22, 2021, launch a five-year agricultural development roadmap in line with its THEMES developmental agenda for its food security goals.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

