"No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary
The Herald  - The Presidency has reassured parents and concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

2 hours ago
