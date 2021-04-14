Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

10 killed as Boko Haram insurgents stage fresh attack in Borno
Legit  - At least 10 civilians have been confirmed killed in Tuesday night’s attack on Damasak, the headquarters of the Mobbar local government area of Borno state.

51 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
2 Printing of N60bn to share at FAAC: Obaseki lied — FG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
4 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 15 hours ago
5 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 "Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
8 Police arrest teenager for stabbing another to death in Kano Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
9 FEC Approves N1.59trn Contracts for Patrol Boats, Operational Vehicles for Customs, UI Library, FIRS Building Extension - The Nigeria Lawyer, 13 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt to distribute 5m cooking gas cylinders in 1 year - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
