Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 89 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 164,000.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 The Guardian:
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000
Nigeria’s COVID-19 confirmed cases hit 164,000 National Accord:
Nigeria’s COVID-19 confirmed cases hit 164,000
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 The Street Journal:
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 Newsdiaryonline
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Hits 164,000 in Nigeria Affairs TV:
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Hits 164,000 in Nigeria
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA News Breakers:
Nigeria records 89 new COVID-19 infections, total now 164,000 – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info