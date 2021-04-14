Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 100,000 flee to Niger Republic after Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists repeatedly attacks Damasak, leaving it in ruins
Global Upfront  - No fewer than 100, 000 people from Damasak town in Borno State fled to the neighbouring Niger Republic on Wednesday following multiple attacks by Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists especially in the last two weeks.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Breaking News Over 100,000 Borno indigenes flee to Niger Republic following ISWAP attack on Damasak The Street Journal:
Breaking News Over 100,000 Borno indigenes flee to Niger Republic following ISWAP attack on Damasak
100,000 Nigerians flee to Niger Republic over Boko Haram attacks News Wire NGR:
100,000 Nigerians flee to Niger Republic over Boko Haram attacks
Boko Haram: Over 100,000 Flee To Niger Republic After Borno Attacks Naija News:
Boko Haram: Over 100,000 Flee To Niger Republic After Borno Attacks
Boko Haram occupies Damasak, residents flee to Niger See Naija:
Boko Haram occupies Damasak, residents flee to Niger
Boko Haram Takes Over Damasak, Residents Flee to Niger Online Nigeria:
Boko Haram Takes Over Damasak, Residents Flee to Niger
Boko Haram: More displacements as residents flee town in Borno – 9News Nigeria Nigeria Breaking News:
Boko Haram: More displacements as residents flee town in Borno – 9News Nigeria


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info