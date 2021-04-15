Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AMCON lobbies NASS over setting up of special tribunals for debt recovery
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has beseeched the National Assembly to ensure the amendment of the provisions of the newly amended Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 (BOFIA, 2020), which sets up Special Tribunals for ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N5.4tr debt: AMCON seeks special tribunals to try debtors The Nation:
N5.4tr debt: AMCON seeks special tribunals to try debtors
AMCON Seeks Special Tribunal For Quick Recovery Of N5.4tr Debt Biz Watch Nigeria:
AMCON Seeks Special Tribunal For Quick Recovery Of N5.4tr Debt
AMCON Seeks Special Tribunal To Recover N5.4trn Debt Economic Confidential:
AMCON Seeks Special Tribunal To Recover N5.4trn Debt
N5.4tr Debt: AMCON Seeks Special Tribunals To Try Debtors The Nigeria Lawyer:
N5.4tr Debt: AMCON Seeks Special Tribunals To Try Debtors
N5.4tr debt: AMCON seeks special tribunals to try debtors National Daily:
N5.4tr debt: AMCON seeks special tribunals to try debtors


   More Picks
1 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
4 Comedian Ali Baba and wife celebrates 15th wedding anniversary, shares throwback photos - Gist Reel, 6 hours ago
5 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 FEC Approves N1.59trn Contracts for Patrol Boats, Operational Vehicles for Customs, UI Library, FIRS Building Extension - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
7 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 "No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary - The Herald, 11 hours ago
9 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info