The Buyer of Shoprite business in Nigeria revealed!
Reporters Wall  - A Nigerian property company, Persianas has been revealed as the buyer of Shoprite’s local business in Nigeria. Reuters reported this on Wednesday, citing multiple sources, including banks.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

