Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs
News photo The Cable  - The consumer price index, which measures the rate of increase in the price of goods and services, increased to 18.17 percent in March from 17.33 in February.Advertisement This is according

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surged In March To 18.17% Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surged In March To 18.17%
JUST IN… Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 18.17% in March 2021, highest in 49 months Ripples Nigeria:
JUST IN… Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 18.17% in March 2021, highest in 49 months
Nigeria’s inflation rises to 18.17%, highest in 46 months News Wire NGR:
Nigeria’s inflation rises to 18.17%, highest in 46 months
Food Inflation in Nigeria in the past 6 years: March 2015 - 9.38% March 2016 - 12.74% March 2017 - 18.44% March 2018 - 16.08% March 2019 - 13.45% March 2020 - 14.98% March 2021 - 22.95% Source: NBS (@nigerianstat) Pulse Nigeria:
Food Inflation in Nigeria in the past 6 years: March 2015 - 9.38% March 2016 - 12.74% March 2017 - 18.44% March 2018 - 16.08% March 2019 - 13.45% March 2020 - 14.98% March 2021 - 22.95% Source: NBS (@nigerianstat)
Inflation in Nigeria Increases by 18.17% in March Business Post Nigeria:
Inflation in Nigeria Increases by 18.17% in March
Inflation Rate Hits 18.17% On Rising Food Costs – NBS Naija News:
Inflation Rate Hits 18.17% On Rising Food Costs – NBS
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 18.17% in March 2021 Gist 36:
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Surges to 18.17% in March 2021
Nigeria’s Inflation Races to 18.17 Percent in March 2021 Investor King:
Nigeria’s Inflation Races to 18.17 Percent in March 2021
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 18.17% In March Aledeh:
Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 18.17% In March
Nigeria Tori News:
Nigeria's Inflation Rate Surges to 18.17% in March 2021


   More Picks
1 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 10 hours ago
3 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 "My heart is in love" Catholic Priest hangs up cassock as he announces he's found love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Magashi - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info