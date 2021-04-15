Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career is at risk as he could face a three-year ban because of his partnership with a Malta-based betting company, according to reports coming out of his native Sweden

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ibrahimovic facing three-year ban Daily Post:
Ibrahimovic facing three-year ban
BIG TROUBLE! AC Milan Striker Ibrahimovic Facing Three-Year Ban From Football (See Why) Naija Loaded:
BIG TROUBLE! AC Milan Striker Ibrahimovic Facing Three-Year Ban From Football (See Why)
Ibrahimovic Facing Potential Career-ending ‘Ban’ Over Gambling Allegation Independent:
Ibrahimovic Facing Potential Career-ending ‘Ban’ Over Gambling Allegation
Ibrahimovic Faces Three-year Ban From Football News Break:
Ibrahimovic Faces Three-year Ban From Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces possibilty of a 3 years ban from football Oyo Gist:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces possibilty of a 3 years ban from football
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘facing three-year ban’ that may end his career amid betting investment allegations (Details below) Edujandon:
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘facing three-year ban’ that may end his career amid betting investment allegations (Details below)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facing Three Years Ban Following Link With Betting Company Screen Gist:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Facing Three Years Ban Following Link With Betting Company
Ibrahimovic faces three-year ban for investing in betting company » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Ibrahimovic faces three-year ban for investing in betting company » Newzandar News
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Luci Post:
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his Career amid Betting Investment Allegations


   More Picks
1 Eko Star Film & TV award snub: 'Stop being bitter, be better'- Media personality, Shade Ladipo tells Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 After spending two nights in custody, EFCC release former Governor Okorocha - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
3 Rochas Okorocha spends second night in EFCC custody as he fails to secure an administrative bail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 12 hours ago
5 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 13 hours ago
8 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 7 hours ago
10 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info