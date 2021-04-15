Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals
News photo Legit  - A man has taken to social media to say that most Nollywood actresses sleep around to afford their lifestyle.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals Yaba Left Online:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
“Out of 50 female actresses in Nigeria only 2 are not into prostitution” – Evangelist Victor Edet Oyo Gist:
“Out of 50 female actresses in Nigeria only 2 are not into prostitution” – Evangelist Victor Edet
"Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution" - Evangelist reveals Gist Reel:
"Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution" - Evangelist reveals
Out of 50 Actresses In Nigeria, Only 2 Are Genuinely Eating From Their Sweat, Others Are Into Prostitution — Evangelist Edet Naija on Point:
Out of 50 Actresses In Nigeria, Only 2 Are Genuinely Eating From Their Sweat, Others Are Into Prostitution — Evangelist Edet
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals Naija Parrot:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals Newzandar News:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals See Naija:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
Only 2 in 50 Nollywood actresses are not into prostitution - Evangelist Edet Dockays World:
Only 2 in 50 Nollywood actresses are not into prostitution - Evangelist Edet
Why you shouldn’t dream of becoming a Nigerian actress — Evangelist Edet to ladies Instablog 9ja:
Why you shouldn’t dream of becoming a Nigerian actress — Evangelist Edet to ladies
“48 Out of 50 Actresses in Nigeria Are Into Prostitution” - Evangelist Victor Edet Tori News:
“48 Out of 50 Actresses in Nigeria Are Into Prostitution” - Evangelist Victor Edet


   More Picks
1 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
3 Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
7 DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 “We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) - Luci Post, 1 day ago
9 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
10 Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info