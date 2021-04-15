Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals
Legit
- A man has taken to social media to say that most Nollywood actresses sleep around to afford their lifestyle.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
Oyo Gist:
“Out of 50 female actresses in Nigeria only 2 are not into prostitution” – Evangelist Victor Edet
Gist Reel:
"Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution" - Evangelist reveals
Naija on Point:
Out of 50 Actresses In Nigeria, Only 2 Are Genuinely Eating From Their Sweat, Others Are Into Prostitution — Evangelist Edet
Naija Parrot:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
Newzandar News:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
See Naija:
“Out of 50 actresses in Nigeria, 48 are into prostitution” – Evangelist reveals
Dockays World:
Only 2 in 50 Nollywood actresses are not into prostitution - Evangelist Edet
Instablog 9ja:
Why you shouldn’t dream of becoming a Nigerian actress — Evangelist Edet to ladies
Tori News:
“48 Out of 50 Actresses in Nigeria Are Into Prostitution” - Evangelist Victor Edet
More Picks
1
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
2
Yobe Gov marries Abacha’s daughter, pays 24 gold coins as dowry -
Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
3
Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
It is not a fact - FG replies Governor Obaseki on printing of N60bn -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
7
DMO lists N150b FG bonds for auction -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
8
“We are done” - Mercy Eke says as she confirms her break-up with Ike (Video) -
Luci Post,
1 day ago
9
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
10
Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals -
Legit,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...