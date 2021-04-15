Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
The Punch
- Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
France Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan
Independent:
French Embassy Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan
Nigerian Eye:
Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan ——————— The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti...
The Street Journal:
Breaking News French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
Oyo Gist:
French embassy urges citizens to vacate Pakistan
PM News:
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
1st for Credible News:
French embassy asks its citizens to leave Pakistan
News Breakers:
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after serious threats: sources
See Naija:
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
More Picks
1
Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
3
Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
4
Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
5
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
7
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
10
58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...