Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
The Punch  - Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

France Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan Channels Television:
France Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan
French Embassy Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan Independent:
French Embassy Advises Citizens To Leave Pakistan
Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan ——————— The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti... Nigerian Eye:
Riot: French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan ——————— The French embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti...
Breaking News French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan The Street Journal:
Breaking News French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
French embassy urges citizens to vacate Pakistan Oyo Gist:
French embassy urges citizens to vacate Pakistan
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan PM News:
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan
French embassy asks its citizens to leave Pakistan 1st for Credible News:
French embassy asks its citizens to leave Pakistan
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after serious threats: sources News Breakers:
France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after serious threats: sources
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan See Naija:
French embassy urges citizens to leave Pakistan


   More Picks
1 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary - The Herald, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info