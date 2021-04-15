Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Governors lament poor national security
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed fret over the recent attacks on security formations in Imo, Benue States and other parts of Nigeria. The NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 10 hours ago
3 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 "My heart is in love" Catholic Priest hangs up cassock as he announces he's found love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Magashi - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
