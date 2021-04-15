Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Blackout as nine power plants breakdown
Nigerian Tribune
- Blackout as nine power plants breakdown
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Blackout Looms As 7 Power Plants Shut Down (See Affected Areas)
Information Nigeria:
Blackout Looms As 7 Power Plants Shut Down
News Break:
Current Power Outage Due To Breakdown Of Eight Plants - Minister
Republican Nigeria:
Blackout as power plants breakdown in Nigeria
Naija Surf:
Blackout in Nigeria As Nine Power Plants Breakdown
More Picks
1
Only 2 out of Nollywood actresses genuinely eat from their sweat, others sleep around: Nigerian man reveals -
Legit,
7 hours ago
2
Champions League: Chelsea's price money for reaching semi-finals revealed -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
3
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
4
Comedian Ali Baba and wife celebrates 15th wedding anniversary, shares throwback photos -
Gist Reel,
6 hours ago
5
“19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 -
Online Nigeria,
15 hours ago
6
FEC Approves N1.59trn Contracts for Patrol Boats, Operational Vehicles for Customs, UI Library, FIRS Building Extension -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
7
7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
8
"No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
9
Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Nigerians paid more for kerosene, cooking gas in March – NBS -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
