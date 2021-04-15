Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Arteta's squad for Europa League clash confirmed

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Eko Star Film & TV award snub: 'Stop being bitter, be better'- Media personality, Shade Ladipo tells Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
Rochas Okorocha spends second night in EFCC custody as he fails to secure an administrative bail - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent,
14 hours ago
|
4
|
“19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
|
8
|
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago