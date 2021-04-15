Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Arteta's squad for Europa League clash confirmed
News photo Daily Post  - Arsenal's squad to face Slavia Prague in tonight's UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg tie at the Eden Arena Stadium has been revealed.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cavani scores as Man United defeat Granada to reach Europa League semis Legit:
Cavani scores as Man United defeat Granada to reach Europa League semis
Rampant Arsenal reach Europa last four The Nation:
Rampant Arsenal reach Europa last four
Arsenal beat Slavia Prague to reach Europa semi-final The Punch:
Arsenal beat Slavia Prague to reach Europa semi-final
BIG MATCH!! Paul Merson Predicts Winner OF Slavia Prague vs Arsenal (See His Prediction) Naija Loaded:
BIG MATCH!! Paul Merson Predicts Winner OF Slavia Prague vs Arsenal (See His Prediction)
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Arteta’s squad for Europa League clash confirmed » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Arteta’s squad for Europa League clash confirmed » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Eko Star Film & TV award snub: 'Stop being bitter, be better'- Media personality, Shade Ladipo tells Ruth Kadiri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Rochas Okorocha spends second night in EFCC custody as he fails to secure an administrative bail - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 14 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 22 hours ago
5 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 15 hours ago
7 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 "This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info