Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Presidency reacts as Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa officially joins Nigerian club Kano Pillars
News photo Legit  - Bashir Ahmad has applauded the decision of Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, to rejoin Kano Pillars until the end of the 202021 Nigeria Professional Football season.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ahmed Musa explains why he returned to Kano Pillars Daily Post:
Ahmed Musa explains why he returned to Kano Pillars
Musa’s Return To Kano Pillars Will Help Rebrand NPFL – Owolabi Complete Sports:
Musa’s Return To Kano Pillars Will Help Rebrand NPFL – Owolabi
Why I returned to Kano Pillars - Ahmed Musa The Nation:
Why I returned to Kano Pillars - Ahmed Musa
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa Ripples Nigeria:
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Why I decided to return to Kano Pillars – Musa Daily Nigerian:
Why I decided to return to Kano Pillars – Musa
Ahmed Musa reveals why he returned to Kano Pillars Within Nigeria:
Ahmed Musa reveals why he returned to Kano Pillars


   More Picks
1 Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
2 Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi - Independent, 10 hours ago
3 Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 “19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 - Online Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 "No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary - The Herald, 13 hours ago
8 How dead, sick people were accredited for South-West PDP congress -Fayose - The Punch, 24 hours ago
9 "My heart is in love" Catholic Priest hangs up cassock as he announces he's found love - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Buhari displeased, saddened over killing of soldiers in Benue – Magashi - Prompt News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info