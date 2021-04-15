Post News
News at a Glance
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M
Vanguard News
- A Nigerian man has gone viral after he was caught on camera proposing to a physically challenged lady who hawks sachet water after she has been supported with…
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Man declares intention to marry amputee hawker after she was supported with over N14m (Video)
Observers Times:
Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M
Edujandon:
Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M
FL Vibe:
Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M [Video]
Effiezy:
Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M (video)
Naija on Point:
Man Proposes To Physically Challenged Hawker After Receiving N14 Million
Newzandar News:
Man proposes to amputee hawker after she was supported with over N14m (Video) » Newzandar News
Gist Reel:
Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M
Naija Parrot:
Man declares intention to marry amputee hawker after she was supported with over N14m (Video)
More Picks
1
Eko Star Film & TV award snub: 'Stop being bitter, be better'- Media personality, Shade Ladipo tells Ruth Kadiri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
After spending two nights in custody, EFCC release former Governor Okorocha -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
3
Rochas Okorocha spends second night in EFCC custody as he fails to secure an administrative bail -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi -
Independent,
12 hours ago
5
“19 In Lagos, 15 In Abuja” – Nigeria Confirms 89 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 164,000 -
Online Nigeria,
20 hours ago
6
Release of remaining abducted Chibok girls still work in progress ― Presidency -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
8
7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
9
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
10
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
