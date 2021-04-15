Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC
News photo Vanguard News  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigeria remained Africa’s biggest economy and top investment destination. Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Twitter: Nigeria remains Africa The Punch:
Twitter: Nigeria remains Africa's investment destination, says APC
Twitter: APC replies PDP, says Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination Premium Times:
Twitter: APC replies PDP, says Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination
Nigeria still Africa’s premier economy, top investment destination, APC replies PDP Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria still Africa’s premier economy, top investment destination, APC replies PDP
Africa: Nigeria Remains Africa The Street Journal:
Africa: Nigeria Remains Africa's Biggest Economy, Top Investment Destination - APC
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC News Verge:
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC National Accord:
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC The Eagle Online:
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC
Twitter HQ: Nigeria Remains Africa’s Top Investment Destination, APC Replies PDP News Break:
Twitter HQ: Nigeria Remains Africa’s Top Investment Destination, APC Replies PDP
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC News Breakers:
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC Star News:
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC


   More Picks
1 10,000 Nigerian boys and girls still held by Boko Haram — Ortom - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Watch: Laycon Releases Video For "Fall For Me" Featuring YBK - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Osun community road: Fashola speaks on RCCG’s Petition – NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA - News Breakers, 12 hours ago
8 We don’t buy arms, we produce locally, IPOB tells DSS - The Punch, 13 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
10 Another Banger - Reactions as Burna Boy storms Don Jazzy’s studio (Video) - Luci Post, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info