Ebubeagu: Don’t allow anyone recruit you to fight your fellow Biafrans – Kanu begs youths
Daily Post  - Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has pleaded with Igbo youths to desist from being recruited into the newly established Southeast security outfit, Ebubeagu. Recall that the five Southeastern Governors recently ...

