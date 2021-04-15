Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Judiciary Workers' Strike: Governors appeal to union to return to work
AIT
- Judiciary Workers' Strike: Governors appeal to union to return to work
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Governors appeal to judicial workers to end strike
The Cable:
'Issues will be resolved' -- governors beg judiciary workers to call off strike
Premium Times:
Governors, Speakers, Buhari’s chief of staff meet over judiciary workers’ strike
Ripples Nigeria:
Governors meet on insecurity, judicial workers strike in Abuja
PM News:
Govs, Speakers appeal to JUSUN to call off strike
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Call Off Strike Now, Governors Tell Judicial Workers
More Picks
1
Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi -
Independent,
23 hours ago
2
Reps to engage governors on autonomy for judiciary -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
3
Nigeria vaccinates over 2 million against COVID-19 — NPHCDA -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
4
Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
5
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Senate passes bill to establish National Food Reserve Agency -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
7
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
NCDC reports 80 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 11 states, FCT -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
10
58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
