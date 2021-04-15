Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Minister Of Power Expresses Regret Over Power Outages
Naija Loaded
- The minister of power has expressed his sincere apology for the recent power outage across the country.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Minister regrets power outage, pledges action
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Minister Expresses Regret Over Erratic Power Supply
Pulse Nigeria:
Sale Mamman: Minister of Power regrets power outages in Nigeria
News Verge:
Minister apologises to Nigerians over power outages — NEWSVERGE
The Eagle Online:
Minister apologises to Nigerians over power outages
More Picks
1
Governors Worried Over Attacks On Security Formations In Imo, Benue – Fayemi -
Independent,
20 hours ago
2
Inflation rate hits 18.17% on surging food costs -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
3
7 years after, Zulum says Chibok girls’ll be recovered, over 20 parents have died from waiting, says BBOG -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
4
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
6
AC Milan star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'facing three-year ban' that may end his career amid betting investment allegations -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Siblings arrested in Imo for allegedly beating their brother to death over their late father's property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
"No one is giving up hope here" - Presidency assures of Chibok girls' rescue on 7th anniversary -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
9
Champions League: What Guardiola said about Haaland after Man City defeated Dortmund -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...