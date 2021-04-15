Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars
Legit
- Musa has played 96 games for the Super Eagles netting 15 goals and was also among the Nigerian squad that finished as third best at the 2019 AFCON big title.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Ahmed Musa makes promise after receiving his Kano Pillars’ jersey number
Complete Sports:
Kano Pillars Unveil Ahmed Musa
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Kano Pillars Unveil Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa
Naija Loaded:
HE IS READY!! Ahmed Musa Makes Promise After Collecting His Kano Pillars Jersey
Nigerian Eye:
Ahmed Musa makes promise after receiving his Kano Pillars’ jersey number
Oyo Gist:
Ahmed Musa promise to lead Kano Pillars to win NPFL title
Newzandar News:
Ahmed Musa makes promise after receiving his Kano Pillars’ jersey number » Newzandar News
Republican Nigeria:
Kano Pillars unveil Ahmed Musa
The Genius Media:
HAPPENING NOW!!! Kano Pillars Finally Unveil Ahmed Musa
Tori News:
Kano Pillars Unveil Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, Gives Him Jersey No 7 (Photo)
Goal Ball Live:
Ahmed Musa Boasts Of NPFL Title At Kano Pillars Unveiling | GoalBall
More Picks
1
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa finally discloses big reason for his return to Kano Pillars -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
Gunmen attack bank in Anambra, hoist Biafra flags -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy, top investment destination – APC -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
4
Generational Tension And Children Up In Arms By Azu Ishiekwene -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
APC releases schedule of activities for Anambra Governorship election -
TVC News,
17 hours ago
6
Tension in Bayelsa community as lightning kills secondary school boy -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
"This is called desperation" - Mixed reactions as two Nigerian 'housemaids' convert to Islam in Libya -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
8
VIDEO: Man proposes to physically challenged hawker after she was supported with over N14M -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
9
10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Juice In Kano -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
10
58-year-old woman raped and murdered in a housing estate in Calabar; son cries out on Twitter (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
